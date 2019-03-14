You are here

SIA sets up S$2b bond programme for senior unsecured debt

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 8:16 AM
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has established a S$2 billion medium term bond programme for senior unsecured debt, the flagship carrier said in a regulatory filing on Thursday morning.

DBS has been appointed as arranger of the programme, while DBS, OCBC and UOB were named as programme's dealers.

SIA said the bonds may be issued to retail investors and in varied amounts and tenors. They may bear interest at fixed, floating, variable or hybrid rates, and zero coupon bonds may also be issued.

Net proceeds will be used to refinance existing borrowings, finance investments and fixed assets and for general working capital purposes.

The airline had previously tapped the bond market in October 2018 and August 2017, issuing S$600 million worth of five-year 3.16 per cent bonds and S$700 million worth of 10-year 3.13 per cent bonds respectively.

SIA shares closed up four Singapore cents at S$9.72 on Wednesday.

