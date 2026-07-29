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SIA shares close 3.1% lower after Q1 earnings dive

The national carrier has incurred a net loss of S$76 million for the quarter

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 09:34 AM — Updated Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 06:13 PM
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    • Its net loss comes on the back of lower operating profit, due to a 78.5% surge in net fuel costs because of the Middle East conflict, and a higher share of losses from Air India.
    • Its net loss comes on the back of lower operating profit, due to a 78.5% surge in net fuel costs because of the Middle East conflict, and a higher share of losses from Air India. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday (Jul 29) morning dipped, following the release of its Q1 FY2026 earnings.

    The counter was down 4 per cent in early trade, before declining further to S$7.44 as at 9.15 am, down 4.3 per cent after 2.8 million securities worth S$21.2 million were transacted.

    SIA later pared some losses to close S$0.24 or 3.1 per cent lower at S$7.53, after 16.1 million securities worth S$120.6 million changed hands.

    The airline reported its first-quarter results on Tuesday, posting a net loss of S$76 million, compared with a net profit of S$186 million in the same period the year before.

    This comes on the back of lower operating profit, due to a 78.5 per cent surge in net fuel costs because of the Middle East conflict, and a higher share of losses from Air India.

    Operating profit stood at S$106 million for H1, down S$299 million or 73.8 per cent from the corresponding year-ago period.

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