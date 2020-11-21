SIA, SilkAir to resume flights to San Francisco, Nagoya from Dec

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and its regional wing SilkAir will reinstate flights to San Francisco and Nagoya between December 2020 and January 2021.
Meanwhile, Jetstar Asia said separately on Friday that passengers travelling from six South-east Asian cities will be able to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes