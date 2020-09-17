You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA, Singtel among top 100 companies in Refinitiv's 2020 diversity index

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 4:59 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) have been recognised among the top 100 most diverse and inclusive organisations globally, according to Refinitiv's 2020 Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Index.

They were among 21 Asia-Pacific (Apac) companies that made it to Top 100 D&I Index this year, Refinitiv said in a press statement on Thursday.

The index scores companies across four main pillars - diversity, inclusion, people development and controversies.

SIA came in at 31st place with an overall score of 73.25, while Singtel was ranked 35th with an overall score of 73.

Vernice Moh, managing director of Asean at Refinitiv, noted that six Asean companies from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand earned a place in this year's index.

SEE ALSO

Diversity and inclusion must stay front and centre

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Refinitiv's data showed that Malaysia and Singapore have seen an 89 per cent and 88 per cent rise in board gender diversity respectively over the last five years, which are among the largest increases in proportion of women on boards globally.

"While there is still room for South-east Asian countries to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce relative to global and regional peers, transparent reporting of D&I data and targets will enable Asean companies to share best practices and further the region's progress in the years to come," added Ms Moh.

Within the Apac region, the average board is made up of 12 per cent female members, representing a 53 per cent increase over the last five years, the report showed. But this is still behind the global average of 19 per cent of female board members.

Alfred Lee, Refinitiv's managing director for Apac, said there has been "encouraging progress" among Apac firms in their efforts to increase workplace diversity and inclusiveness.

In particular, the number of companies with an official flexible working policy has increased by 78 per cent in Apac and 54 per cent globally over the last five years.

"With investors and businesses paying more attention to D&I practices and disclosures in the region, we are confident that more Apac organisations will be taking the lead in embedding diversity and inclusion into their business strategy," added Mr Lee.

Industries leading this year's D&I Index include banking, investment and insurance companies, followed by pharmaceuticals and telecommunication services.

By geography, the US tops the list with 20 companies, followed by the UK with 13 and Australia with nine. Globally, the cultural diversity of board members has increased from five years ago, though this has stalled at around 30 per cent, Refinitiv said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Top Glove Q4 net profit soars 1,646%, expects 'fresh highs' in FY21

UOB issues S$120m green loan to The Farrer Park Company to refinance integrated complex

StarHub unit bags RM270m sustainability-linked loan from CIMB

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Eagle Hospitality Trust issues demand to some master lessees to pay rent or vacate

Singtel, SGX, MCT lead new index on board diversity

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 05:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore tops smart city index for second straight year

FOR the second straight year, Singapore has topped a smart city ranking based on residents' perceptions of their own...

Sep 17, 2020 05:00 PM
Government & Economy

CEOs more confident about country, company prospects than global economy: KPMG poll

BUSINESS leaders in Singapore have become more confident in the medium-term future of their firms and the Singapore...

Sep 17, 2020 04:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank Indonesia holds rates as governor defends independence

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second straight month, with...

Sep 17, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close well down

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with deep losses Thursday following a sell-off on Wall Street, with investors...

Sep 17, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect North Irish peace deal

[LONDON] US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

Richard Branson joins blank-cheque frenzy with US$400m deal

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.