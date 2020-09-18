SIA, Singtel among top 100 companies in Refinitiv's 2020 diversity index

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) have been recognised among the top 100 most diverse and inclusive organisations globally, according to Refinitiv's 2020 Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Index.
They were among 21 Asia-Pacific (Apac)...
