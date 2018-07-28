SIA slips on Q1 results

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SHARES of Singapore Airlines fell on Friday following the release of its first quarter results after trading hours on Thursday, which showed net profit plummeting 58.6 per cent to S$139.6 million.
The counter declined steadily after opening at S$10.46 on Friday morning.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg