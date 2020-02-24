You are here

SIA suspends flights across network, cites weak demand due to Covid-19

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 11:42 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) said in a Facebook post on Monday evening that it will be suspending numerous flights in its global network in the months of February through May, in response to weak demand caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

SIA provided a list of affected SIA and SilkAir flights in its Facebook post, and said there will be a decrease of about 7.1 per cent of its scheduled capacity, including flights to and from the United States, Europe, North Asia, South-east Asia, South-west Pacific, Africa and West Africa regions.

Services to the US that will be cancelled include flights to and from Los Angeles, New York via Frankfurt, San Francisco and Seattle. The European flights that are affected serve Copenhagen, Paris, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Istanbul and London.

Flights between Singapore and mainland China were further reduced, and services to South Korean cities Seoul and Busan have also been suspended.

The national carrier said affected customers will be notified and booked on other flights.

