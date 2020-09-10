You are here

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 6:22 PM
REELING from the impact of the pandemic, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group is shedding 4,300 jobs as it seeks to right-size its airlines for a post-Covid world.
REELING from the impact of the pandemic, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group is shedding 4,300 jobs as it seeks to right-size its airlines for a post-Covid world.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday evening, the flag carrier said that about 2,400 staff in Singapore and abroad...

