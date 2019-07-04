You are here

SIA to invest S$50m in revamp of its T3 airport lounges

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 3:58 PM
Artist impression of the revamp. SIA will be investing more than S$50 million in a major revamp of its SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold Lounges at Changi Airport Terminal 3, the national carrier said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will be investing more than S$50 million in a major revamp of its SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold Lounges at Changi Airport Terminal 3, the national carrier said on Thursday.

The redevelopment project will see an overall 30 per cent increase in space and total customer capacity for the Terminal 3 lounges.

Renovations will commence in August 2019 and are expected to be completed by mid-2021, with customers having access to temporary lounges during this period.

Construction will be done over four phases and the lounges will be renovated in sections, beginning with the Business Class Lounge. 

That will be followed by the First Class Lounge, The Private Room and lastly, the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge.

The Business Class Lounge will be expanded and feature four distinct zones catering to travellers with different needs. The lounge will have a full-service bar cum breakfast station, productivity pods for work and a rest area with chaise lounges.

The KrisFlyer Gold Lounge will double in capacity and include dedicated working spaces, as well as larger seating and dining areas. 

SIA has engaged hospitality designers Hirsch Bedner Associates for the project.

SIA shares were up S$0.05 or 0.5 per cent at S$9.47 as at 3.44pm.

