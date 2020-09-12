SIA to offer flights to nowhere?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) could be offering flights to nowhere in an attempt to generate much-needed revenue as its fleet continues to be largely grounded by the virus pandemic.
A Telegram user shared a screenshot of an e-mail that appears to have come from SIA, which said...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes