You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA to trial digital health verification process for inbound flights from KL, Jakarta

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 12:00 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be trying out a new digital health verification process from Wednesday, with passengers flying into the Republic from Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur being the first in the pilot protocol.

In a press statement on Tuesday, SIA said the verification process - the world's first based on the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Travel Pass framework - allows passengers to securely store and present information related to Covid-19 tests, as well as their vaccination status.

SIA customers who take their Covid-19 tests at selected clinics in the two cities would be given either digital or paper health certificates with a QR code. Customers without a digital certificate would be able to present the paper version for manual verification instead.

SIA noted that this is a faster and more secure way to validate a passenger's health credentials compared to the existing protocols, speeding up both the airport check-in process and the immigration entry process into Singapore.

The carrier intends to put the entire process into the SingaporeAir mobile app from around mid-2021, using the IATA Travel Pass framework.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Travel Pass is a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for coronavirus testing or vaccine information.

JoAnn Tan, acting senior vice-president, marketing planning at SIA, said: "Covid-19 tests and vaccinations will be an integral part of air travel for the foreseeable future. We are offering a digital solution that allows the easy and secure verification of this information, and supports the industry's safe and calibrated recovery from this pandemic."

Nick Careen, IATA's senior vice-president for airport, passenger, cargo and security, said: "This will help ensure that SIA's customers will be among the first to benefit as governments reopen their borders with testing or vaccination requirements."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 11:20 AM
Real Estate

Geylang's Advance Apartment sold for S$26.5m to local consortium

ADVANCE Apartment at 8 Lorong 25A Geylang has been sold to an undisclosed local consortium for S$26.5 million after...

Dec 23, 2020 11:07 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan's ruling party calls for more private engagement on digital yen

[TOKYO] Japanese policymakers must engage more with platform operators and financial institutions to ensure any plan...

Dec 23, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

France to reopen UK border after paralysing Britain's busiest port

[BRUSSELS] Critical trade and transportation links between the UK and continental Europe are to resume after France...

Dec 23, 2020 10:49 AM
Banking & Finance

Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank resigns

[BENGALURU] Donald Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank will be stepping down from the German lender, with the...

Dec 23, 2020 10:15 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land to divest Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit at $657.2m valuation

KEPPEL Land is divesting its 100 per cent interest in Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit (real estate investment trust...

UPDATED 10 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel Reit, Olam, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, LHN

Trump grants full pardon to Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos

FCT to divest Anchorpoint shopping centre for S$110m

Pfizer nears deal with US government to supply additional Covid-19 vaccine doses

Jobs, businesses unlikely to fall off cliff when government aid ends

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for