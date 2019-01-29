You are here

SIA unveils digital innovation workspace, KrisLab

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 3:40 PM
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday launched its new digital innovation lab, KrisLab, as a "collaborative workspace" for staff to innovate with startups, accelerators and other external partners. 

The lab will allow staff to propose and work on new solutions that digitalise SIA's business operations. 

Thus far, SIA has received some 180 ideas from staff, out of which 50 are at prototype stage and 11 are at proof-of-concept stage.

Staff have explored technologies such as blockchain, mixed-reality devices and artificial intelligence. One idea being developed at KrisLab is the use of virtual reality to allow designers to easily explore future cabin designs. 

The launch of KrisLab is "a significant step foward in our digital transformation journey and encapsulates our ambition to be the leading digital airline in the world", said SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong in a media statement. 

Last January, the carrier started to provide funding and support for staff with ideas for innovation. SIA committed to provide S$5,000 in seed funds for staff with approved ideas to prototype their solution. 

The move was part of its Digital Innovation Blueprint, launched last year, to nurture the digital aviation and travel technology community in Singapore. 

