You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIAEC evaluates sustainability of Thai line maintenance JV with Nokscoot Airlines

Sun, Jun 28, 2020 - 9:20 PM

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) has said that it is evaluating the sustainability of its Thai-based line maintenance joint-venture company with Nokscoot Airlines Co. SIAEC and NokScoot have 49:51 ownership in Line Maintenance Partnership (Thailand) Company Limited (LMPT).

The evolving impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and depressed air traffic movement in Thailand has led the investments in LMPT to be scaled down with a minimal manning level at Don Muang International Airport in Thailand.

"There is, pending its shareholders’ approval, a proposal for the dissolution of NokScoot. SIAEC will also evaluate the impact of such dissolution, if approved, on the viability of LMPT," SIAEC said in a regulatory filing on the Singapore Exchange website on Sunday.

The company said that it will keep shareholders posted on any further material developments.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

A-Reit's rent waivers to tenants in Singapore YTD amounts to less than S$20m

Hin Leong's O K Lim 'not given chance' to respond: family

Cyber threats against Singapore businesses surge in 2019: CSA

No need for deputy chairman to recuse himself on Indon project: Darco

Far East Orchard books S$4.3m profit from Woods Square

Olam, Deutsche Bank close FX derivative linked to ESG

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 28, 2020 08:49 PM
Companies & Markets

A-Reit's rent waivers to tenants in Singapore YTD amounts to less than S$20m

ASCENDAS Reit (A-Reit) estimates that rent waivers provided to its tenants in Singapore year to date amount to less...

Jun 28, 2020 06:09 PM
Government & Economy

WP proposes SME bank, redundancy insurance in its manifesto

WORKERS’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh warned that there is a “real risk” of a wipe-out of elected...

Jun 28, 2020 05:31 PM
Government & Economy

WP unveils fourth and final slate of candidates, with one new face

HELPING the vulnerable and fostering healthy debate are some of the key priorities of the Workers’ Party’s (WP)...

Jun 28, 2020 05:03 PM
Government & Economy

STB announces gradual reopening of tourism establishments from July

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Sunday that tourism businesses in Singapore will be permitted to resume...

Jun 28, 2020 03:30 PM
Banking & Finance

China plans to grant investment banking licences to lenders: Caixin

[SHANGHAI] China's securities regulator plans to grant investment banking licences to commercial lenders as part of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.