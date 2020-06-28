SIAEC evaluates sustainability of Thai line maintenance JV with Nokscoot Airlines

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) has said that it is evaluating the sustainability of its Thai-based line maintenance joint-venture company with Nokscoot Airlines Co. SIAEC and NokScoot have 49:51 ownership in Line Maintenance Partnership (Thailand) Company Limited (LMPT).

The evolving impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and depressed air traffic movement in Thailand has led the investments in LMPT to be scaled down with a minimal manning level at Don Muang International Airport in Thailand.

"There is, pending its shareholders’ approval, a proposal for the dissolution of NokScoot. SIAEC will also evaluate the impact of such dissolution, if approved, on the viability of LMPT," SIAEC said in a regulatory filing on the Singapore Exchange website on Sunday.

The company said that it will keep shareholders posted on any further material developments.