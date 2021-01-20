You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIAEC launches phase 2 transformation; flights handled at 20% of pre-Covid level

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 4:21 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

THE number of flights handled by SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) currently stands at about 20 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 level, said chief executive Ng Chin Hwee.

This is up from the 14 per cent that its line maintenance unit handled between April and September last year.

Speaking to the media at the official launch of phase two of SIAEC's transformation programme on Wednesday, Mr Ng said that while the recovery is "not (at) the rate we would like to see", he is encouraged that there is still continuous growth.

He added that as the vaccine roll-out progresses, he is hopeful that the confidence to travel will then return. As at Tuesday, 126 SIAEC staff had already been vaccinated.

At Wednesday's launch, the company showcased new digital tools and technology that it has invested in, as part of its efforts to deepen and broaden the scope of its transformation efforts across the areas of digitalisation and automation.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last November, SIAEC said in an earnings call that S$40 million will be invested over the next three years into initiatives that will lift "digital readiness" and place it in a better position for the industry's eventual recovery.

This includes the investment and development of an engine lifter for aircraft engine change, which will automate the lifting and lowering of engines. The engine lifter will halve the manpower and turnaround time needed for changing the engines of wide body aircraft types.

SIAEC also plans to adopt lean methodology in its operations. An initial line maintenance lean pilot project it conducted had reduced the time taken for maintenance checks by 25 per cent.

Additionally, the S$40 million investment will go into reskilling and upskilling the company's staff too.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was guest-of-honour at the event, said: "Workers are the bedrock of any organisation's critical capabilities. The competency and adaptability of workers translates into enduring organisational capabilities and competitiveness.

"That is why in the midst of this pandemic crisis, government support has been centred on people."

With the transformation set to boost the company's productivity, SIAEC's Mr Ng said this will in turn lead to better financial performance, which is "exactly what the shareholders would expect from us".

"The unprecedented effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has made it even more imperative that we press on with the next phase of our transformation journey to strengthen our resilience and agility," he added.

This comes as the aviation industry is set to emerge in an entirely different landscape post-pandemic.

Said Mr Ong: "Post Covid-19, travel demand will likely be permanently altered, as many companies, corporates, may review their travelling policies... The competitive landscape will be reset after this Covid-19 earthquake."

As at 4.02pm, shares of SIAEC were trading up S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent at S$2.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 04:15 PM
Government & Economy

40 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Jan 20), taking Singapore's total to...

Jan 20, 2021 04:07 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares track global gains as Yellen calls for more stimulus

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking global markets, after US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet...

Jan 20, 2021 03:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares up as Yellen backs more US stimulus

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended firmer on Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains in Wall Street, on...

Jan 20, 2021 03:14 PM
Companies & Markets

GK Goh weighs US$300m Boardroom sale

[SINGAPORE] Singaporean investment firm GK Goh Holdings is exploring a sale of corporate services provider Boardroom...

Jan 20, 2021 02:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

[HONG KONG] Seven former and current bank employees have been arrested in Hong Kong as part of a major operation...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, First Reit, Keppel Infra Trust, Sunningdale, ARA Logos, Oxley

Broker's take: Maybank KE sees further upside for Singtel as recovery is underway

Broker's take: UOBKH starts coverage on GHY Culture & Media with 'buy', S$1.08 TP

EHT announces Chapter 11 filing; to start marketing process to sell some hotels

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for