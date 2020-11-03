SIAEC records net loss of S$19m in H1, Covid-19 impact cushioned by govt grants

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), the maintenance arm of Singapore Airlines, swung into a net loss of S$19 million the first half of its financial year, the mainboard-listed company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday evening.
This is a year-on-year decline of S$106.6 million, with the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes