SIAEC's Q4 bottom line strengthened by divestment

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) reported a net profit of S$55 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up nearly 20 per cent year-on-year.

Profit for the quarter was boosted by a S$14.3 million gain as the group divested its shares in associated company Asian Compressor Technology Services Company.

This was despite a 6.4 per cent slide in revenue to S$276.4 million due to lower airframe and component overhaul and fleet management revenue.

Earnings per share came to 4.91 Singapore cents, up from 4.09 cents previously.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

During the quarter under review, share of profits of associated and joint venture companies totalled S$25 million, or 7.4 per cent lower, due to lower share of profits from the engine and component centres.

For the full year, net profit came to S$184.1 million, or 44.6 per cent lower year-on-year, as the previous year included a gain from the divestment of its 10 per cent stake in Hong Kong Aero Engine Services to Rolls-Royce Overseas Holdings. Revenue was 0.8 per cent lower at S$1.09 billion, mainly from lower fleet management revenue.

The board is recommending a final dividend of nine Singapore cents per share for the financial year, payable on Aug 7.

Shares in SIAEC closed at S$3.33, up two Singapore cents, before its results were announced.