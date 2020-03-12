SIAS advisers will not encourage PnP holders to accept Utico deal for higher fees: SIAS

SECURITIES Investors Association Singapore (SIAS) has hit back at Hyflux's potential white knight Utico, saying that its advisers will not accept higher fees in exchange for encouraging preference and preferential (PnP) holders to accept the Utico deal.

David Gerald, the association's founder, president and chief executive, said in a press statement on Thursday that the association and its advisers from Drew & Napier (D&N) and PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services (PwC) have been clarifying areas of concern for PnP holders ahead of a proposed scheme meeting.

This follows the signing of a restructuring agreement for Hyflux with Utico.

On Sunday, the Middle Eastern utility provider proposed raising the pool for advisers’ fees from S$40 million to S$50 million if all the advisers, including the SIAS advisers, support the Utico deal.

However, SIAS has flat out rejected this suggestion.

"The SIAS advisers, specifically D&N and PwC, have unequivocally informed SIAS that regardless of whether they are current on their fees, and whether they are assured of their fees, they have and will continue to act independently in assisting SIAS to engage with the PnP holders who will decide for themselves whether or not to accept the Utico deal," Mr Gerald said.

This comes even though the outstanding fees of the SIAS advisers have not been fully paid, and they are not assured of their fees moving forward as "there is no guarantee that the Utico deal will successfully complete", he said.

The decision is up to retail investors, he added.

This is a new development from earlier, when SIAS was quoted by The Business Times on Jan 30 as saying that its advisers have been fairly and adequately remunerated and that there is assurance in place for them to be paid moving forward.

Utico is offering a S$400 million rescue package to the beleaguered water treatment company.

SIAS also provided an update to the latest terms of the scheme proposed by Hyflux.

The first option remains to receive an upfront cash payment of S$1,500 or 50 per cent of their holdings, whichever is lower. However, once the payment for Option 1 is made, there will be no more further entitlement under the scheme, SIAS said.

The second option is a deferred payment option, under which PnP holders receive the same amount over a period of two years, with an added 1.25 per cent interest per annum. They will also receive an additional payout from a S$50 million pool of cash, to be distributed on a pro rata basis.

If Utico manages to list within two years of the completion of the Hyflux restructuring, the pro rata additional payout will come from the cash equivalent of a 4 per cent stake in Utico at the listing price or S$50 million, whichever is higher.

However, this further sum will be reduced based on the percentage of PnP Holders who choose the first option, SIAS noted.

In addition, it will only be paid in five equal instalments in the third and fourth years after the restructuring becomes effective.