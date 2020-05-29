Sias calls on Hyflux to seek clarity on Utico's less favourable revised offer

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, has called on Hyflux to immediately clarify key aspects of Utico's revised rescue deal, which the investor watchdog dubbed a "bombshell" for holders of Hyflux's Perpetual securities and Preference shares (PnPs).
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes