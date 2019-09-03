You are here

SIA's first non-stop flight to Seattle takes off

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 12:40 PM
file76noufe0keq46vhtn88.jpg
Singapore Airlines has expanded its non-stop services to the US with the departure of its inaugural flight from Singapore to Seattle on Tuesday morning.
PHOTO: ST FILE

NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has expanded its non-stop services to the US with the departure of its inaugural flight from Singapore to Seattle on Tuesday morning.  

SQ28 departed Changi International Airport at 9.27am on Sept 3, and is scheduled to arrive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on the same day at 9.05am (US Pacific time). 

Seattle is the fourth US destination after Los Angeles, New York (Newark) and San Francisco to be served non-stop from Singapore. The Seattle flights will initially be operated three times weekly, before being increased to four times weekly in October - bringing the total number of weekly non-stop Singapore-US services to 31. 

"The new Seattle services will further strengthen the Singapore hub by providing customers faster and more convenient connectivity from key markets such as South-east Asia, South Asia and Australasia to North America," SIA said in a press statement. 

The Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which is fitted with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class and 187 Economy Class seats, are used on the route.

According to SIA, the A350-900 offers customers "an improved travelling experience with features such as higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body, and cabin lighting designed to reduce jetlag".

From Sept 3-14, customers travelling in Premium Economy and Economy classes on the Seattle flights may enjoy complimentary 30MB Wi-Fi text messaging, though this will be valid for only two hours, or when the limit is reached. Redemption details are available at the boarding gate counter, SIA said. 

Currently on selected aircraft types, Suites and First Class passengers enjoy unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi, while Business Class passengers, PPS Club members and supplementary cardholders enjoy complimentary 100MB. 

SIA on Tuesday added that customers departing on the carrier's first flight to Seattle received an exclusive goodie bag containing items such as a commemorative certificate, SIA batik pen, passport cover and a mini notepad featuring the Seattle skyline.

Upon arrival in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the aircraft will also be receiving a water cannon salute, SIA said. 

As at 12.15pm on Tuesday, SIA shares were trading at S$8.81, up 0.3 per cent, or three Singapore cents. 

