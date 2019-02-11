You are here
SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
It seeks answers to long list of queries to help securities holders make an informed decision in relation to company's restructuring
Singapore
IN a letter to the board of Hyflux and its executive chairman and group chief executive Olivia Lum on Friday, Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS) chief David Gerald wrote that he was "seriously concerned" that questions regarding the operations, valuation and
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg