You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations

It seeks answers to long list of queries to help securities holders make an informed decision in relation to company's restructuring
Mon, Feb 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

Singapore

IN a letter to the board of Hyflux and its executive chairman and group chief executive Olivia Lum on Friday, Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS) chief David Gerald wrote that he was "seriously concerned" that questions regarding the operations, valuation and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Omni-channel retail still sweet for Luxasia's Baier

Courts Asia in the red for Q3 with loss of S$171,000

Betting on SGX? Better metrics than many listed gaming peers

SIAS' letter to Hyflux board

A passion for real estate

All eyes on US-China trade talks

Editor's Choice

BT_20190209_BRUNCH9A_3691090.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Brunch

The New Retail Playbook

Feb 9, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Gold rush still has legs after recent pullback

BT_20190209_JLCITI9_3691245.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break
2 Australian parliament computer network breached
3 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
4 Courts Asia swings to Q3 net loss of S$171,000
5 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190209_BRUNCH9A_3691090.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Brunch

The New Retail Playbook

Feb 9, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Gold rush still has legs after recent pullback

BT_20190209_JLCITI9_3691245.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

BT_20190209_JLTRANSFER9_3691220.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Remittance fintech TransferWise's head of Asia-Pac expansion leaves

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening