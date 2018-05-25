You are here

SIAS to organise meetings between retail investors and Hyflux in due course

Fri, May 25, 2018
BELEAGUERED water treatment firm Hyflux has agreed to meet with its stakeholders at townhall meetings to be organised by investor advocacy group, the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS).

These meetings with shareholders, noteholders, perpetual securities holders and preference shareholders will be organised in due course, SIAS said in a press statement.

At a meeting with SIAS president David Gerald held this afternoon, Hyflux's CEO Olivia Lum also extended the reassurance that the firm will actively engage SIAS in its efforts to reorganise its business and address its debt woes.

SIAS also called on retail investors to extend Hyflux room to reorganise its business.

"The company is doing its best, given the circumstances, to maintain value (for their retail investors) but they do need time to achieve this outcome," the advocacy group said.

