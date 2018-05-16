You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sias urges Vard directors to say how they are independent

Investor advocacy group also calls on Vard parent Fincantieri to up its delisting offer to shareholders
Wed, May 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Singapore

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias has asked the directors of Vard Holdings to give an account of their independence in the spirit of governance rules, and called on parent company Fincantieri to raise its delisting offer.

In a statement on Tuesday,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

SIA Engg board chairman to retire

Saxo Bank unfazed by fintech shake-up as it thrives on tech

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Noble's red streak continues in Q1

DBS banking on platforms instead of pipelines

Editor's Choice

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

BT_20180516_JAONG166TGW_3437633.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Social stratification is starting to become entrenched: Ye Kung

May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

China's April output grows; investment, domestic demand soften

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening