Sias urges Vard directors to say how they are independent
Investor advocacy group also calls on Vard parent Fincantieri to up its delisting offer to shareholders
Singapore
THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias has asked the directors of Vard Holdings to give an account of their independence in the spirit of governance rules, and called on parent company Fincantieri to raise its delisting offer.
In a statement on Tuesday,
