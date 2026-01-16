SID launches platform for listcos’ board chairs as Value Unlock programme opens for applications

This aims to support national efforts to strengthen the development of Singapore’s equities market

Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development and deputy chair of MAS, announced that the Value Unlock programme is open for applications under its two grant schemes. PHOTO: RANAMITA CHAKRABORTY, BT

[SINGAPORE] Board chairs of companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will now be able to tap a professional community and access expert insights and networking opportunities.

Launched on Friday (Jan 16) by the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID), the platform known as the SID Chairpersons Guild also complements the national effort to strengthen the development of Singapore’s equities market.

“It has the potential to uplift not just individual members, but the entire community and ecosystem,” said Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development and deputy chair of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), at the launch event at SGX on Friday morning.

He noted that the guild would be a “platform for engagement with global experts, with seasoned directors and industry practitioners”.

With knowledge partners such as Heidrick & Struggles, McKinsey & Company and UBS, chairpersons will be able to “gain insights into global trends, evolving governance practices and emerging skill sets that are required of board members”, he added.

The minister noted that the term “guild” commonly brings to mind medieval European craft communities, which historically played an important role in upholding standards of quality, training their members and providing mutual support. Many of these guilds were built from the ground up by their members.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

He observed that this same spirit of mutual support and collective responsibility, when applied in a corporate context, could provide a competitive advantage for capital markets today.

He also noted that policy initiatives such as the Equities Market Review Group measures, while necessary, are not sufficient on their own. The responsibility, he believes, also rests with listed companies and their boards to “show how they are building value and confidence in their businesses, and this calls for strategic, decisive and forward-looking leadership”.

In this context, Chee emphasised that the launch of the SID Chairpersons Guild is both “timely and important”.

SID noted that an advisory panel will provide guidance for the development of the guild.

The programme will feature events co-curated with partners such as Heidrick & Struggles, McKinsey & Company and UBS, the networks and resources of which can be leveraged to bring global perspectives and expert insights to help board leaders shape their company strategies to thrive sustainably.

Members of the SID Chairpersons Guild Advisory Panel include SGX Group chairman Koh Boon Hwee; Banyan Group founder and executive chairman Ho Kwon Ping; HSBC Bank (Singapore) board chair Penny Goh; Singapore Institute of Management chairman Euleen Goh; and Wing Tai chairman and managing director Cheng Wai Keung.

SID said it will also organise ad hoc briefings and dialogues with regulators, policymakers, industry leaders and prominent chairpersons, and create opportunities for board chairs to form peer groups for learning and mutual support.

Unlocking value

Beyond the launch of the guild, Chee highlighted two additional initiatives commencing on Friday that would further support the development of skills and capabilities among boards and senior management of listed companies.

The first is the board academy, which SID also launched on Friday. It will offer customised programmes on directors’ duties, sustainability, digital governance and strategic leadership.

“These initiatives will help boards enhance oversight, navigate emerging issues and strengthen their contribution to value creation with potential future expansion into board assessments and advisory work,” said the minister.

He also announced that, effective on Friday, the Value Unlock programme is open for applications under its two grant schemes.

Unveiled as part of the Equities Market Review Group’s measures last November, it aims to help listed companies strengthen investor engagement, as well as sharpen their focus on shareholder value creation.

Chee noted that the two grants under the programme offer different types of support.

The Equip Grant helps companies build foundational capabilities in corporate strategy, financial management and investor relations.

The Elevate Grant provides deeper and more tailored support, particularly for companies with greater ambitions. This includes companies that are scaling up from catalyst-stage firms seeking institutional-grade liquidity or pursuing significant growth opportunities.

This grant also provides access to experienced consultants who can help to refine strategy, sharpen market positioning and strengthen shareholder communications.

Chee emphasised that the Value Unlock programme is not just about funding, although financial support is part of it.

“It also provides platforms that support companies in their journey to take decisive actions to create and communicate better,” he added.

He noted that SGX will organise outreach events, including engagements with fund managers under the Equity Market Development Programme.

These fund managers, he added, are “actively seeking companies with strong growth strategies and clear value creation bands, presenting a real opportunity for companies that can articulate their growth stories effectively”.

At the same time, he stressed that grant recipients will be required to meet specific key performance indicators demonstrating tangible progress in areas such as engagement, disclosures and shareholder value creation.

Recipients will also be expected to share their experiences through forums, creating reference points for others.

Over time, the minister hopes that these reference points will evolve into industry expectations and become industry norms.

“This is how collective excellence is built over time,” he said.