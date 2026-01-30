‘Significant improvement’: CNMC Goldmine expects profit lift for 2025 on higher gold, silver prices

Company also cites higher production output at two of its processing plants

[SINGAPORE] CNMC Goldmine expects a “significant overall improvement” to its net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025, compared with the previous corresponding period.

The forecast is based on a preliminary review of the group’s unaudited financial results for FY2025, “which shows a significant improvement compared to FY2024”, the company said in a profit guidance issued on Thursday (Jan 29). It expects to release its full-year financial results on or before Mar 1.

The improvements reflected in the company’s unaudited results were attributed to higher average realised prices for gold and silver, alongside higher production output at two of its processing plants.

CNMC Goldmine highlighted that its unaudited financial statements for the half-year ended Jun 30, 2025, also reflected a “significant improvement” in profit.

The announcement comes on the back of a historic rally for gold, which has benefited Singapore-listed gold plays, including CNMC Goldmine and pawnbroker MoneyMax Financial Services.

CNMC Goldmine has risen as much as 51 per cent in the year to date; MoneyMax, as much as 80.4 per cent.

Gold prices have been on a record-breaking streak since 2025, with spot gold approaching the US$5,600-per-ounce level as at Thursday, as geopolitical risks push investors to seek safe havens.

Investor demand for the yellow metal in Singapore soared to an all-time high of 9.6 tonnes in 2025, up 48 per cent year on year, according to data from the World Gold Council that was released on Thursday. The surge came amid rising global geopolitical and trade risks alongside a rally in gold prices.

Shares of CNMC Goldmine ended Thursday 2 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$1.51, before the news.