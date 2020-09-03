SIIC bags new China wastewater treatment project, three expansion agreements

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED water and solid-waste treatment company SIIC Environment Holdings said late on Tuesday that it has won a wastewater treatment project (WWTP) in China's Heilongjiang province, and signed three tariff increasing and expansion agreements for similar projects across...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes