SIIC Environment CFO resigns

SIIC Environment Holdings on Tuesday announced that its chief financial officer Tan Kai Teck has resigned with effect from July 17.

In a statement, the water treatment and environmental protection company said Mr Tan confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board and there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company.

His reason for leaving was listed as "to pursue other interests".

SIIC said it will appoint executive director Xu Zhan as CFO with effect from July 17 to oversee the group's accounting, financial, treasury and tax matters. Mr Xu, 47, has been executive director since November 2014.

SIIC will continue to find a suitable candidate for the office of CFO to strengthen the management team, the statement added.