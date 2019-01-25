You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment extends concessionary period at Shandong waste water plant

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 12:44 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SIIC ENVIRONMENT Holdings has extended a transfer-operate-transfer waste water plant project in China's Shandong province, the mainboard-listed environment solutions provider said on Friday during the market's mid-day break.

A supplementary agreement that its 75.5 per cent-owned subsidiary signed with local authorities in Dezhou city now extends the concessionary period from 20 years to 30 years.

The deal also hikes the base water tariff for the Dezhou City Wastewater Treatment Plant project from 0.89 Chinese yuan (S$0.18) a tonne to 1.264 yuan a tonne, with the discharge standard upgraded from Grade 1B to Grade 1A. The plant was designed with a daily capacity of 100,000 tons.

SIIC Environment's 46.42 million yuan project for upgrading works is expected to positively contribute to its performance in future, the company added in its announcement on the Singapore Exchange website.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_PH_250119_61.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

SL_taxi_250119_72.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA launches cybersecurity roadmap for telecoms industry 

ak_sgretail_2501.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore retail rents rise 1.2% in Q4; vacancy rate rises to 8.5%: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening