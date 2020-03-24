You are here

SIIC Environment, Metech make C-suite appointments

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 9:04 AM
SIIC Environment Holdings has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from March 23. Meanwhile, metal dealer Metech International has appointed a new executive director and chief executive with effect from March 24.

SIIC Environment incoming CFO Tang Congliang replaces Xu Zhan and will be responsible for overseeing the firm's financial, accounting, treasury and tax matters, according to a regulatory update on Monday. 

Mr Tang was most recently the vice-president of finance at Rising Stella Investment Holdings Corporation. He was previously a senior manager of mainboard-listed rubber supplier Halcyon Agri Corporation from March 2017 to March 2018.

Mr Xu has confirmed there is no disagreement with the board. There is also no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the company's shareholders, the Singapore Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Metech on Monday announced it has appointed Clement Tay as its executive director and chief executive. He will be responsible for managing and overseeing the company's overall business strategy and development.

He is currently a director at Jianshun Foods and chief executive at business consultancy Shanghai Bamboo Consulting Co. 

Mr Tay replaces Simon Eng, the company's previous chairman, executive director and chief executive. Mr Eng stepped down from the chairman and chief executive roles on March 3, but remained an executive director during his notice period to assist the company's transition to new management.

Mr Eng had resigned in view of Metech's new business direction and investment parameters, said Metech in a regulatory update on March 3.

On Monday, SIIC Environment shares closed down one Singapore cent or 4.9 per cent to 19.5 cents, while Metech shares fell 0.5 Singapore cent or 3.7 per cent to close at 13 cents.

