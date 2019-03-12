SIIC Environment unit inks supplementary agreement for wastewater treatment project in Shanghai

SIIC Environment, through its 92.15 per cent-owned subsidiary Shanghai Fudan Water Engineering Technology Co, has signed a supplementary agreement with the Shanghai Fengxian Water Authority in China for the Fengxian West Wastewater Treatment Plant project.

Phase I of the project will involve upgrading treated effluent quality from Grade 2 to Grade 1A for a wastewater treatment facility with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes per day, and the base rate for the water tariff will increase from 1.23 yuan (S$0.25) per cubic metre to 2.093 yuan per cubic metre.

Phase II of the project will involve upgrading treated effluent quality from Grade 1B to Grade 1A for a wastewater treatment facility with design capacity of 50,000 tonnes per day. This will raise the base rate for the water tariff from 1.304 yuan per cubic metre to 2.093 yuan per cubic metre.

Phase III of the project will involve building up a wastewater treatment facility with a design capacity of 50,000 tonnes per day and a treated effluent quality of Grade 1A.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Each of the project phases is expected to contribute to the group’s performance positively going forward, SIIC Environment said.