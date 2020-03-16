You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment units start China plant operation, sign 7 new projects

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 9:01 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

A SUBSIDIARY of water treatment firm SIIC Environment has commenced commercial operation of a wastewater treatment plant project in Guangxi, China, while another subsidiary signed seven operation and maintenance (O&M) projects for other plants, the company said on Monday.

Its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary SIIC (Beiliu) Wastewater Treatment's Guangxi plant started commercial operation on Dec 30, 2019 with a designed capacity of 40,000 tonnes per day and a water tariff of 1.268 yuan (S$0.26) per tonne. It has a discharge standard of Class I Standard A.

Meanwhile, SIIC's indirect 57.6 per cent-owned subsidiary Heihe Heilongjiang Environmental Protection and Water Treatment Company has been awarded seven wastewater O&M projects which will last eight years each and have a total designed capacity of 36,300 tonnes per day.

Heihe Heilongjiang also signed an agreement with the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of Heihe City to upgrade the discharge standard of a wastewater treatment plant project to Class I Standard A from Class I Standard B.

The project has a designed capacity of 25,000 tonnes per day.

SEE ALSO

India can use Yes Bank debacle to chase China in crypto

Separately, SIIC's indirect 69.1 per cent-owned subsidiary, Xinxiang Zhonghui Sludge Treatment Resources Utilization Company, has increased its sludge treatment fee in the Xinxiang City Sludge Treatment and Disposal Project to 348.77 yuan per tonne from 219 yuan, effective June 1, 2019.

The designed capacity of the Xinxiang Sludge Project is 300 tonnes per day.

The projects are expected to positively contribute to the group's performance, SIIC said.

Shares of mainboard-listed SIIC Environment closed unchanged at S$0.235 on Friday. The company is also listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, SIIC Environment, Biolidics, Tee International

Biolidics to raise S$3.1m from share placement for expansion

Singapore Airlines offers fee waivers, flexible rebooking amid virus outbreak

Covid-19 market crash: What happens now?

Market's fortunes rest on Covid-19 infection rate

SGX rolls out S$5m to provide support, relief measures amid outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 09:45 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to pick female running mate if he is Democratic nominee

[WASHINGTON] White House hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate...

Mar 16, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 36.75...

Mar 16, 2020 09:05 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, SIIC Environment, Biolidics, Tee International

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Mar 16, 2020 09:00 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC rolls out new green loan in bid to make green finance easier, less costly for SMEs

HSBC Singapore wants to make green finance easier and less costly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a new...

Mar 16, 2020 08:44 AM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics to raise S$3.1m from share placement for expansion

CANCER diagnostics company Biolidics on Monday said it will undertake a share placement to raise about S$3.1 million...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.