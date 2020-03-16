SIIC Environment units start China plant operation, sign 7 new projects

A SUBSIDIARY of water treatment firm SIIC Environment has commenced commercial operation of a wastewater treatment plant project in Guangxi, China, while another subsidiary signed seven operation and maintenance (O&M) projects for other plants, the company said on Monday.

Its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary SIIC (Beiliu) Wastewater Treatment's Guangxi plant started commercial operation on Dec 30, 2019 with a designed capacity of 40,000 tonnes per day and a water tariff of 1.268 yuan (S$0.26) per tonne. It has a discharge standard of Class I Standard A.

Meanwhile, SIIC's indirect 57.6 per cent-owned subsidiary Heihe Heilongjiang Environmental Protection and Water Treatment Company has been awarded seven wastewater O&M projects which will last eight years each and have a total designed capacity of 36,300 tonnes per day.

Heihe Heilongjiang also signed an agreement with the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of Heihe City to upgrade the discharge standard of a wastewater treatment plant project to Class I Standard A from Class I Standard B.

The project has a designed capacity of 25,000 tonnes per day.

Separately, SIIC's indirect 69.1 per cent-owned subsidiary, Xinxiang Zhonghui Sludge Treatment Resources Utilization Company, has increased its sludge treatment fee in the Xinxiang City Sludge Treatment and Disposal Project to 348.77 yuan per tonne from 219 yuan, effective June 1, 2019.

The designed capacity of the Xinxiang Sludge Project is 300 tonnes per day.

The projects are expected to positively contribute to the group's performance, SIIC said.

Shares of mainboard-listed SIIC Environment closed unchanged at S$0.235 on Friday. The company is also listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.