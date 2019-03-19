You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIIC unit to take 51% stake in joint venture company for Shandong project

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 9:10 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-listed SIIC Environment Holdings has established a joint venture company (JVC) for a waste-to-energy project in Shandong, China, the water treatment and environmental protection firm announced on Tuesday morning. 

The JVC - Shen County SIIC Environmental Energy Co - was set up via SIIC Environment's subsidiary, Shanghai Fudan Water Engineering Technology Co, with three other parties, namely World Prosperous Investments, Shanghai Nanyi Environmental Technology Company, and Shandong Sanding Company.

The JVC will be principally engaged in the investment, construction and operation of a waste to-energy project at the Circular Economy Industrial Park in Shen County, Shandong, with a designed capacity of 1,200 tons/day, SIIC Environment said. 

It will also be incorporated with a registered capital of 105 million yuan (S$21.1 million), with SIIC Environment's subsidiary contributing 53.55 million yuan to take on a 51 per cent stake in the JVC. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This investment will be funded by the group's internal resources, and the establishment of the JVC is expected to contribute positively to the group’s performance going forward, SIIC Environment said. 

Shanghai Nanyi Environmental will invest 25.2 million yuan for a 24 per cent stake in the JVC, while World Prosperous will put in 21 million yuan for a 20 per cent stake, and Shandong Sanding will invest 5.25 million yuan for a 5 per cent stake. 

Shares in SIIC closed at S$0.36 apiece on Monday, down 5.3 per cent, or two Singapore cents. 

Companies & Markets

SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed rate bonds for institutional, retail investors

KLW gets S$250,000 cashier's order for settlement payment after bounced cheque

Novo Tellus to be Procurri's largest shareholder with 30% stake

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

Tuaspring default threatens Hyflux restructuring deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_CapitaLand_190319_33.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed rate bonds for institutional, retail investors

Mar 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, Lian Beng, CapitaLand, CDL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening