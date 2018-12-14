SilkAir to boost services to Cairns to daily flights from June 2019

SILKAIR, the regional arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA), will be increasing its flight frequency to Cairns, Australia, from the current five flights per week to a daily flight with effect from June 2 next year.

The additional flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Sundays with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, fitted with 12 Business Class and 144 Economy Class seats. They are, however, subject to regulatory approvals, SIA announced on Friday.

Queensland's Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said that demand for SilkAir’s service to Cairns had grown significantly with support from the state's Attracting Aviation Investment Fund, which aims to attract more visitors to the state through greater international aviation access.

“This route has delivered strong outcomes for Queensland since it was first introduced in 2015 and these additional flights will attract up to 10,200 visitors over two years, supporting up to 240 jobs,” Ms Jones said.

Cairns is home to a range of popular tourist attractions, including Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

In addition to Cairns, SilkAir operates flights to Darwin in Australia. Parent company SIA serves Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, while low-cost subsidiary Scoot serves the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.