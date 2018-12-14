You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SilkAir to boost services to Cairns to daily flights from June 2019

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 9:30 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SILKAIR, the regional arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA), will be increasing its flight frequency to Cairns, Australia, from the current five flights per week to a daily flight with effect from June 2 next year.

The additional flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Sundays with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, fitted with 12 Business Class and 144 Economy Class seats. They are, however, subject to regulatory approvals, SIA announced on Friday.

Queensland's Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said that demand for SilkAir’s service to Cairns had grown significantly with support from the state's Attracting Aviation Investment Fund, which aims to attract more visitors to the state through greater international aviation access.

“This route has delivered strong outcomes for Queensland since it was first introduced in 2015 and these additional flights will attract up to 10,200 visitors over two years, supporting up to 240 jobs,” Ms Jones said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cairns is home to a range of popular tourist attractions, including Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

In addition to Cairns, SilkAir operates flights to Darwin in Australia. Parent company SIA serves Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, while low-cost subsidiary Scoot serves the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
5 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vincent Phang named SingPost's new CEO for postal services and Singapore chief

Dec 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Delong, Lorenzo

Dec 14, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 1% to 3,081.18

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening