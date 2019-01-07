You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Silkroad Nickel subsidiary signs mining exploration deal worth over S$90m with units of China state-owned firm

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 8:29 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@leemeixianbt

CATALIST-LISTED Silkroad Nickel, an Indonesian nickel mining group, on Monday said that its subsidiary, Teknik Alum Service, has signed anew long-term mining exploration agreement worth more than S$90 million with Sinohydro Corporation and Sepco II Indo to produce at least six million committed tonnes of nickel ore under a five-year fixed price exploration agreement.

The agreement includes the completion of all land acquisitions and applications of necessary licences and permits, as well as providing the mining contractor, Sinohydro and Sepco II Indo, with the necessary data of the mining area.

The mining contractor in turn is responsible for excavating and transporting the overburden, providing the mining equipment, technical assistance, personnel and support needed to produce the nickel ore, maintaining the roads to be used for transporting the nickel ore, and transporting the nickel ore.

The agreement also states that if Silkroad Nickel fails to perform its responsibilities and causes losses to the mining contractor, the group shall compensate the latter for the losses and vice versa.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The mining contractor has committed to produce and deliver a minimum of 1.2 million tonnes of nickel ore annually to the group, upon completion of certain preparatory activities within six months. The price per tonne of nickel ore has been fixed and shall be valid for the five-year period.

Sinohydro is owned by Power Construction Corporation of China, a wholly state-owned company of China, and one of the world’s top five largest contractors and engineering companies. Sepco is a company in Indonesia, owned by Power Construction.

Hong Kah Ing, executive director and CEO of Silkroad Nickel said: "This agreement gives us the impetus required to ramp up our production levels to fulfil the requirements of our offtake contracts and start the  exploration of new areas within our concession.”

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance
2 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

HighPoint 30 Mount Elizabeth - Photo.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint in Mount Elizabeth Road up for collective sale with S$550m guide price

doc73j6auq1ikm11ywulmy2_doc73j55n82ehi10ie5cfq9.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening