Silkroad Nickel surges 31% to near 2-month high after married trade

Singapore
SHARES of Indonesian nickel mining group Silkroad Nickel were on a tear in Wednesday's session, surging 31.4 per cent or 11 Singapore cents to close at a near two-month high of 46 Singapore cents after a sizeable married trade in the morning.
