You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Silkroad Nickel teams up with Ganfeng Lithium to tap growing electric vehicle industry

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 8:11 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

CATALIST-listed nickel-ore producer Silkroad Nickel has entered into an exclusive term sheet with lithium-compound producer Ganfeng Lithium to tap the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.

In a bourse filing on Monday, the firm said it will stand to benefit from the booming EV trends around the region by building a strong and synergistic partnership with Ganfeng Lithium.

Silkroad Nickel added that it will ensure the availability of raw materials through its mine's laterite ore, which contains both nickel and cobalt, two key metal components used in lithium-ion battery production. Ganfeng Lithium in turn, will be able to access and participate in the South East Asian market with confidence, and expand its growing business in the EV industry together with Silkroad Nickel.

Under the exclusive investment partnership, Ganfeng Lithium will invest a three-year convertible bond of a principal amount of US$15 million, which has an interest rate of 7 per cent per annum.

Ganfeng Lithium, at its sole option (subject to both parties obtaining legal advice), has the right to convert the entire principal amount of the convertible bond six months after the issue of the convertible bond into new shares, amounting to a 25 per cent equity interest in either Silkroad Nickel's wholly owned subsidiaries FE Resources (FER) or PT Anugrah (PT ATS) in Singapore and Indonesia respectively.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ganfeng Lithium also has a call option to subscribe for additional new shares in either FER or PT ATS upon conversion of the convertible bond; however, the aggregate equity interest in FER or PT ATS that Ganfeng Lithium acquires shall not exceed 50 per cent, subject to a final agreed valuation.

In addition, Ganfeng Lithium will enter into 10-year nickel-ore offtake contract with PT ATS for the supply, at market price, of at least a million tonnes per annum with an option to increase the volume by an additional 0.5 million tonnes per annum and extend the offtake contract for a further five years.

Silkroad Nickel in its bourse filing: "The group foresees many mutual benefits and synergistic opportunities from this partnership, and views it as a step forward in its vision towards becoming a vertically-integrated key nickel and cobalt supplier and processor to the EV industry."

Hong Kah Ing, executive director and chief executive officer of Silkroad Nickel said: "We are pleased to announce and embark on this exclusive partnership with Ganfeng Lithium, a world leader in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. As the demand for EV accelerates across the world, Indonesia has emerged as a key player in the global EV ecosystem and we are excited to be part of this exciting supply chain."

Shares of Silkroad Nickel ended Monday flat at S$0.43.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

BRC Asia to place up to 10m shares to raise S$13.7m

Leader Environmental Tech enters S$10m JV with Nanosun to set up membrane-making facilities

SPH media segment hit by low print ad revenue in Q1; accommodation, aged care businesses stable

iX Biopharma appoints new chief commercial officer

Cyber security breach at InnoTek's China subsidiary; networks in Singapore unscathed

Hyphens Pharma to expand presence in South Korea through distribution agreement with JSPharma

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 08:11 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters accuse authorities of abduction, intimidation

[BANGKOK] Thai police said on Monday they were investigating a complaint by a political activist who said he had...

Jan 18, 2021 07:26 PM
Companies & Markets

BRC Asia to place up to 10m shares to raise S$13.7m

BRC Asia on Monday announced that it has proposed to place up to 10 million shares at S$1.42 apiece to raise a total...

Jan 18, 2021 07:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech enters S$10m JV with Nanosun to set up membrane-making facilities

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) on Monday said it has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with a...

Jan 18, 2021 06:57 PM
Government & Economy

2021 construction demand forecast to recover, but shadow of manpower crunch remains

SUBSCRIBERS

TOTAL construction demand is projected to recover to between S$23 billion and S$28 billion this year, and industry...

Jan 18, 2021 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH media segment hit by low print ad revenue in Q1; accommodation, aged care businesses stable

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Monday announced that its media business continues to suffer from lower newspaper...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Grab joins five other regional startups gunning for IPO

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for