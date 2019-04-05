Silverlake Axis appoints new group managing director

MAINBOARD-LISTED Silverlake Axis's group managing director, Kwong Yong Sin, is moving on to new roles within the firm after 13 years on the job, and will be succeeded by the current managing director, Andrew Tan Teik Wei.

Mr Kwong, 62, steps down on June 30. He will take on the role of senior advisor and head of strategic digital value programme at Silverlake instead.

He remains an executive director of the company and owns some 0.7 per cent of Silverlake after increasing his deemed interest in 200,000 shares for a consideration of S$84,000 last October.

His successor Mr Tan, 60, helms the firm after joining in 2018 as managing director of core banking. He has over 35 years of experience in the professional services and IT industries.

Silverlake's counter closed unchanged at S$0.555 on Friday with over 700,000 shares changing hands.