You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis appoints new group managing director

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 6:31 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Silverlake Axis's group managing director, Kwong Yong Sin, is moving on to new roles within the firm after 13 years on the job, and will be succeeded by the current managing director, Andrew Tan Teik Wei. 

Mr Kwong, 62, steps down on June 30. He will take on the role of senior advisor and head of strategic digital value programme at Silverlake instead.

He remains an executive director of the company and owns some 0.7 per cent of Silverlake after increasing his deemed interest in 200,000 shares for a consideration of S$84,000 last October. 

His successor Mr Tan, 60, helms the firm after joining in 2018 as managing director of core banking. He has over 35 years of experience in the professional services and IT industries. 

Silverlake's counter closed unchanged at S$0.555 on Friday with over 700,000 shares changing hands. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Malaysia shares close lower on Friday

Yongnam explains 'unusual price and volume movements' of its shares

CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

Yongnam shares hit 3-month high on heavy volume, draws SGX query

Fabchem China offer by businessman Henry Wee to close on May 3

Nico Steel expects 'significant increase' in FY2019 profit

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

20170109-0Y3B1946-HR.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Garage

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening