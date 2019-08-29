You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis secures digital transformation contract with Malaysia consumer credit provider

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 7:45 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

FINTECH player Silverlake Axis said on Thursday that it has secured a contract to work on the digital transformation of a consumer credit provider in Malaysia.

Silverlake will be replacing the client's legacy systems with a new platform to streamline its consumer financing process. It expects to complete implementing the new payments and lending digital platforms IntelliPayz and IntelliLendz by next year.

The software solutions and services deployed in the contract are from Silverlake's wholly owned subsidiaries Silverlake Digitale Sdn Bhd, Silverlake One Paradigm Sdn Bhd and Silverlake Axis MSC Sdn Bhd.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to Silverlake's results in the current and following financial years. Silverlake will not disclose further details of the contract, due to a confidentiality clause.

Silverlake shares closed at S$0.455 on Thursday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.11 per cent, before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Hatten Land posts Q4 profit of 9.3m ringgit, reverses year-ago loss

PEC clinches S$130m in new contracts; Q4 profit slides 50% to S$3.5m

Pokka sues ex-CEO Alain Ong, alleging he was part of conspiracy that caused S$10m loss

Pacific Star sinks into red with S$22m fiscal 2019 loss

Hyflux says no definitive deal reached with white knight Utico

Will sea change engulf developers?

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

colin-hdl-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Haidilao founder ousts Far East's Ng brothers to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

doc76vem8slz1zt11k7goe_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly