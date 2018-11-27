You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sincap acquires more equity in Orion Energy for S$12m

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 10:28 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

SINCAP Group is set to acquire another 48.97 per cent interest in Orion Energy Resources Pte Ltd for S$12 million, lifting its equity stake in the latter up to 99.97 per cent.

A conditional sale and purchase agreement was signed between Sincap and privately owned Magnigrow Capital on Tuesday for the sale and purchase of the 48.97 per cent equity stake in Orion Energy.

The directors of Magnigrow Capital are its sole shareholder, Ip Miu Hing and Chen Xin Yi. Mr Ip also holds 17.5 million shares or a 1.03 per cent equity interest in Sincap.

Sincap intends to issue a three-year non-listed, non-tradable convertible bond with an aggregate value of S$12 million to Magnigrow Capital. The bond, with a maturity period of three years, will carry an interest of 5 per cent per annum which will be payable annually.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm is entitled at its discretion to redeem the bond in whole or in part any time before maturity either using cash or issuing shares to Magnigrow Capital. 

Each share to be issued to Magnigrow Capital for redeeming the bond will be priced at 1.2 Singapore cents, about 9.09 per cent of the weighted average price of 1.1 Singapore cent per ordinary share in Sincap’s capital for trades done on the Singapore Exchange on Nov 27, 2018.

Sincap said that its board is of the view that Orion Energy is a financially strong and profitable entity, and will continue to provide consistent returns to its parent group.

Orion Energy’s net asset value stood at in excess of US$18.69 million as at Dec 31, 2017.  Its net attributable profit before tax for FY2017 was US$5.03 million.

Companies & Markets

Keong Hong posts 87% fall in Q4 net profit in absence of one-time gain

Kim Heng to sell equipment for S$12.5m

DBS expands in the Middle East, will double the number of private bankers over 5 years

IHH in the red for Q3 after forex loss

Hot stock: Hi-P shares up 7.6% after news of major shareholder mulling deal

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening