You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sincap looking for new CFO and audit committee chairman, board tells bourse

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 10:58 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED Sincap Group does not know of any undisclosed concerns that should be brought to shareholders' attention, the board said on Friday night, after queries from the bourse operator on recent departures from the company.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) had noted that independent director William Chia is resigning on Sept 30 after less than a year on the board; it also noted that the company's chief financial officer (CFO) left in April and the financial controller, last December.

Sincap has identified a possible new group finance manager who has already been cleared by the audit and risk committee, and submitted candidate details to the sponsor for review earlier in the day, said the board.

But, since this candidate is not a Singapore resident, the potential appointment will also have to get the approval of the Manpower Ministry, it said.

Besides asking if any matters need to be raised to shareholders, the SGX also wanted to know more about the search for a CFO, and the details of the person now responsible for the group's financial, internal controls and compliance functions.

SEE ALSO

China Environment lapses referred to the authorities; SGX RegCo reprimands company, former executives

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The board replied that an outsourced accountant is handling bookkeeping and other finance functions, and that Sincap's chief operations officer is financially trained and also reviews and oversees these functions.

Meanwhile, lead independent director Wilson Teng will temporarily take over Mr Chia's duties as chairman of the audit and risk committee.

Sincap is already looking for a new chairman to meet the requirement for at least three audit committee members, the board added, in reply to the SGX queries.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Police probe New Silkroutes over possible Securities and Futures Act breach

Singapore Exchange to delist China Great Land, as listing transfer plan goes nowhere

MNACT expands investment mandate, acquires 50% stake in Seoul office building

New contracts for SIIC Environment expected to boost performance, says board

Geo Energy's bid to buy company runs into lawsuits from vendors' shareholders

Memiontec Holdings bags three contracts worth S$17.8m

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 10:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Citadel Securities doubled profit as dominance grew in wild 2020

[NEW YORK] In the last week of March, with the Covid-19 pandemic upending lives and markets, Ken Griffin started...

Sep 25, 2020 10:46 PM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX could get EU clearance 'by year's end'

[PARIS] Boeing's troubled 737 MAX airliner, grounded for 18 months after two deadly accidents, could receive...

Sep 25, 2020 10:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Police probe New Silkroutes over possible Securities and Futures Act breach

MAINBOARD-LISTED health-care provider New Silkroutes Group has been told to hand over information and papers for a...

Sep 25, 2020 10:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange to delist China Great Land, as listing transfer plan goes nowhere

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Great Land Holdings, a cash company under judicial management since May 2019, will be...

Sep 25, 2020 10:19 PM
Real Estate

Evergrande gets Hong Kong exchange nod to spin off management unit

[HONG KONG] China Evergrande Group won approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to spin off its property...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

IEV Holdings announces new oil and gas project in Malaysia for 49%-owned unit

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.