Singapore Airlines adds flights for March to October season, adjusts schedules for Singapore Airshow

Some flights will be cancelled or rescheduled between Jan 29 and Feb 8 due to the airshow

Singapore Airlines will increase flights between Singapore and Bangkok, Colombo, Surabaya and Yangon from late March. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) will increase flight frequencies and boost passenger capacity on selected routes across its network to support travel demand during the northern summer operating season from Mar 29 to Oct 24.

It will also reschedule and cancel some flights between Jan 29 and Feb 8 due to the Singapore Airshow.

Starting from late March, additional flights will be rolled out between Singapore and Bangkok, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Surabaya in Indonesia, and Yangon in Myanmar, said the national carrier on Wednesday (Jan 28).

The changes are part of a continual review of SIA’s route network to align capacity with customer demand, and improve connectivity across key markets during peak seasonal periods, noted the group.

From Mar 29, SIA will dial up flights between Singapore and Bangkok to seven daily services. It will also increase flights between Singapore and Surabaya to 21 weekly services from the current 19.

It will operate 10 weekly services between Singapore and Colombo from Mar 29 until Apr 30. From May 1, this will increase to two daily services, or 14 per week.

From Mar 31, SIA will increase flights between Singapore and Yangon to 10 weekly services from the current seven per week.

It will also increase flights to Barcelona, Taipei and Cairns during the Mar 29 to Oct 24 period.

SIA will also deploy the Airbus A380 – the world’s biggest commercial passenger jet – on the Singapore-Dubai route for the first time throughout the northern summer operating season, in response to “strong demand” for premium cabins on this route.

Affected by airspace closure

In a Facebook post on Monday, SIA announced that some flights between Jan 29 and Feb 8 will be cancelled or rescheduled due to the temporary airspace closure for the Singapore Airshow.

Two flights between Singapore and Phuket on Feb 1 have been cancelled, as have two flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3.

Several flights between Singapore and Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Penang on Feb 3 will also have their timings rescheduled.

The national carrier noted it would contact all customers affected to inform them of the shifts, and that customers may view the latest flight information on its flight status page.

It added that customers affected by flight cancellations will be re-accommodated on alternative flights, or they may seek a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket.