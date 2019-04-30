You are here

Singapore Airlines and SATS renew aviation services contracts for five years

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 7:54 PM
NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) and groundhandler SATS have renewed a suite of aviation services contracts for the next five years, they said in a joint release on Tuesday after market close.

SATS' contracts with SIA and the latter's regional arm SilkAir commenced on April 1. It covers inflight catering and cabin handling, passenger and ramp handling, cargo handling, aircraft interior cleaning, aviation security and laundry services. The renewed aviation security contract will also see the provision of aviation security services for Scoot.

The parties have an option to extend the contracts for a further five years.

"This long-term partnership marks a foundational development in SIA’s three-year transformation plan to enhance customer experience and raise operational efficiency to better position the SIA Group for the future," the companies said.

SIA shares closed S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent higher at S$9.68, and SATS S$0.02 or 0.4 per cent lower at S$5.23, before the announcement.

