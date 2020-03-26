You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines calls for trading halt pending announcement

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 10:23 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_sia_260364.jpg
Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday morning called for a halt in the trading of its shares pending the release of an announcement. The halt was called at 8.14am before the market opened for trading.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Thursday morning called for a halt in the trading of its shares pending the release of an announcement. The halt was called at 8.14am before the market opened for trading.

SIA shares closed 10.4 per cent or S$0.61 higher at S$6.50 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the flag carrier said its pilots will be placed on compulsory no-pay leave of between four and seven days a month starting April 1. This comes as the airline and its unions work together to save jobs in what has been described as an unprecedented crisis for global aviation amid the novel coronavirus situation.

Just a day before, SIA announced that it was cutting 96 per cent of its planned capacity originally scheduled up to end-April given the further tightening of border controls around the world over the last week. 

It is also exploring ways to increase liquidity and reduce capital expenditure and operating costs amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, it said in a statement on Monday.

SEE ALSO

Temasek's biggest shareholdings fall US$23.5b in 3 months

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 10:26 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares set for third day of gains ahead of US stimulus vote

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday, with technology and healthcare stocks driving gains, as investors...

Mar 26, 2020 10:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slip as US stimulus vote delayed

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices slipped back in Asian trade on Thursday, as a Senate vote on a massive stimulus package to...

Mar 26, 2020 10:13 AM
Life & Culture

IOC working toward July-August Olympics in 2021: Yomiuri

[TOKYO] The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-August window for...

Mar 26, 2020 10:09 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE to rebrand Mandarin Orchard as largest Hilton hotel in Asia-Pacific

PROPERTY group OUE and OUE Commercial Reit (OUE C-Reit) will spend about S$90 million to rebrand Mandarin Orchard...

Mar 26, 2020 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

Majority of Australian businesses expect hit from coronavirus: ABS

[SYDNEY] A vast majority of Australian businesses expect to be hit by coronavirus-related restrictions with a fall...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.