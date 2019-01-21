Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DIGITAL transformation plans often sound like major projects that involve companies making bold moves in a bid to give their businesses a new phase of life.
But national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has decided that for its multi-million-dollar digitalisation plans to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg