Singapore Airlines flights to and from New York among thousands cancelled due to US snowstorm

[SINGAPORE] A number of Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights to and from New York have been cancelled owing to a snowstorm marching across the continental US.

Air travel to the US has been disrupted by Winter Storm Fern, which is expected to impact at least 160 million people amid warnings of transportation chaos, power outages and life-threatening cold.

The cancelled SIA flights, listed in local time, are:

SQ22 departing Singapore for New York (Newark) on Jan 25 at 12.40 am

SQ21 departing New York (Newark) for Singapore on Jan 25 at 9.35 am

SQ22 departing Singapore for New York (Newark) on Jan 26 at 12.40 am

SQ21 departing New York (Newark) for Singapore on Jan 26 at 9.35 am

SQ24 departing Singapore for New York (John F Kennedy) on Jan 25 at 12.10 pm

SQ23 departing New York (John F Kennedy) for Singapore on Jan 25 at 10.05 pm

SQ26 departing Frankfurt for New York (John F Kennedy) on Jan 25 at 8.35 am

SQ25 departing New York (John F Kennedy) for Frankfurt on Jan 25 at 8.15 pm

SQ26 departing Frankfurt for New York (John F Kennedy) on Jan 26 at 8.35 am

SQ25 departing New York (John F Kennedy) for Frankfurt on Jan 26 at 8.15 pm

The airline said in an advisory on its website that other flights may also be affected as the situation remains fluid.

It said it would reach out to affected customers to inform them of the flight cancellations.

Customers can also visit the Flight Status page on its website for the latest information on their flights.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket,” SIA added.

More than 3,200 weekend flights within, into and out of the US have already been cancelled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The storm is expected to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and north-eastern states – stretching from New Mexico to the eastern seaboard, including New York City – after battering the country’s south-west and central regions.

Forecasters warned that the storm could engulf an area some 3,219 km long – more than half the length of the continental US.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned the state’s residents to stay indoors amid frigid conditions, citing health risks from exposure to the cold.

New York City could see as much as 30 cm of snow this weekend, said the Weather Channel.

In some areas such as Minnesota and North Dakota, post-storm temperatures could dip to extremes, with wind chill lows forecast to plunge below minus 46.6 deg C. THE STRAITS TIMES