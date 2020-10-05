You are here

Singapore Airlines launches digital version of Star Alliance Connection Service

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 11:58 AM
Information provided by the digital version includes the optimum route from the arrival to the departure gate, as well as the distance and time needed to get there.
PHOTO: SIA, STAR ALLIANCE

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has become the launch airline for the digital version of the Star Alliance Connection Service, used to facilitate time-critical flight connections between Star Alliance member airlines.

Introduced in 2017, the connection service has, until now, required dedicated staff support to assist affected passengers in transferring between flights, SIA and Star Alliance said in a joint press statement on Monday.

Information provided by the digital version includes the optimum route from the arrival to the departure gate, as well as the distance and time needed to get there.

"In the case of critical connections, passengers receive a digital express connection card that allows expedited passage through certain checkpoints," SIA and Star Alliance said.

The digital version of the Star Alliance Connection Service is embedded in the participating member airline's mobile app. It provides "updated transfer information and intuitive navigational services" at major hub airports through the customer's smartphone, among other things.

The initial release focuses on London Heathrow Airport Terminal 2. SIA passengers connecting to or from any other Star Alliance member airline in the terminal will have access to the airport maps via the SingaporeAir mobile app.

Star Alliance plans to roll out the digital version of its connection service to more transfer-intensive airports for adoption by other member airlines in the future, according to the statement. Android users will enjoy this enhancement first, and the implementation for iOS users will take place subsequently, SIA and Star Alliance said.

Lee Lik Hsin, executive vice-president for commercial at SIA, said the launch is part of its efforts to utilise digital technologies to provide a more seamless end-to-end journey for customers.

Christian Draeger, Star Alliance's vice-president of customer experience, noted that the digital connection service is one of several technological tools Star Alliance will use to address the need for contactless services.

"We know that it can be challenging at times for customers to navigate through large, unfamiliar airports when connecting from one flight to another, especially when unexpected delays have an impact on the connecting time.

"The digital connection service is designed to provide these travellers with easy and intuitive guidance... making transferring a smooth, frictionless and, now, touchless experience," he said.

As at 11.31am on Monday, SIA shares were trading at S$3.48, up S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent.

