You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines launches US dollar debt debut

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 10:14 AM

rk_SIA_130121.jpg
Singapore Airlines launched its first US dollar bond on Wednesday to help fund the purchase of new aircraft, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Singapore Airlines launched its first US dollar bond on Wednesday to help fund the purchase of new aircraft, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The size of the deal has yet to be officially set but is expected to be a "benchmark" transaction which means it should raise at least US$300 million, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

A final size will be calculated once investors have placed their orders, the person said. The source could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Investors have been told the initial price guidance for the five and a half year deal is set at the US treasury yield plus 300 basis points.

The company held calls with investors in Asia and Europe on Monday to chart demand for the deal to go ahead which will be the first of its kind for the airline.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The term sheet said the funds raised would be used for new aircraft purchases and "aircraft related payments".

Singapore Airlines has traditionally issued debt in its local currency but the deal, which cannot be sold to investors in the United States, will help the airline diversify its funding sources, according to people working on the deal who were not authorised to speak to media.

The airline said on Monday its December passenger capacity was down 81.3 per cent compared to the same time last year.

It said it expected its passenger levels by the end of March to be about 25 per cent of its pre-Covid levels and it would fly to nearly 45 per cent of its pre-crisis destinations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore shares inch up at open after Wall Street ends higher; STI up 0.2%

Grand Venture Technology inks pact for proposed S$23.6m placement

Stocks to watch: Sunpower, Grand Venture, Tee International, Spackman, Memories

Sea can pass on S-E Asian deal frenzy

Innovation centre to develop Singapore as base for advanced manufacturers

Oil and gas firms likely to be spared steep impairment that ravaged them in 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 10:16 AM
Government & Economy

Pence rejects invoking 25th Amendment to oust Trump

[WASHINGTON] US Vice-President Mike Pence told House leaders on Tuesday he does not support invoking the 25th...

Jan 13, 2021 10:12 AM
Government & Economy

Calls for masks outside in UK as London market imposes rule

[LONDON] In an unusual sight on Tuesday, customers buying cheese, fruit and bread at London's historic open-air...

Jan 13, 2021 09:51 AM
Technology

WhatsApp stresses privacy as users flock to rivals

[SAN FRANCISCO] WhatsApp on Tuesday reassured users about privacy at the Facebook-owned messaging service as people...

Jan 13, 2021 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors keep tabs on rising virus...

Jan 13, 2021 09:42 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares inch up at open after Wall Street ends higher; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks edged up on Wednesday tracking overnight gains from Wall Street as investors take heart on more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Vogue's Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Intel's self-driving car unit plans to step up use of its own radar tech by 2025

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for