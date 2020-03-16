You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines offers fee waivers, flexible rebooking amid virus outbreak

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 8:37 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

WH_sia _1603220.jpg
With immediate effect, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is waiving all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March 15, 2020 for travel up to May 31, 2020, the flag carrier said late on Sunday night.
PHOTO: REUTERS

WITH immediate effect, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is waiving all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March 15, 2020 for travel up to May 31, 2020, the flag carrier said late on Sunday night.

Customers can also cancel their existing flight itineraries, retain the value of their tickets and rebook their travel at a later date when they are able to firm up new travel plans, SIA noted in its press statement.

For the rebooking, the new flight itinerary should be completed by March 31, 2021.

SIA said this new policy will enable customers to defer their travel plans.

While all rebooking fees will be waived, a fare difference may apply for the new itinerary.

SEE ALSO

Australia's RBA to provide banking system with extra cash

"SIA will continue to review its waiver policy and retains the flexibility to extend the cut-off date of May 31, 2020 as it assesses the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in the coming weeks," the airline said.

For all new SIA and SilkAir tickets issued from March 15 to 31, 2020, SIA will also waive change fees.

"Due to the high volume of incoming requests, we seek our customers' understanding that it may take longer than usual for our service agents to respond," the flag carrier said.

It urged customers to contact the airline only if their flight is departing in the next 72 hours, so that its agents can focus on and assist those with urgent flight changes.

Those with flight dates beyond the next 72 hours are advised to reach out closer to their trip.

On Saturday, SIA said in a press statement that it is experiencing an "extraordinarily high volume" of enquiries at its customer service centres, reservation and sales offices and social media channels.

It has deployed additional resources to support the agents in Singapore and around the world to cope with this surge in enquiries.

Customers may contact SIA through its online form. Those who booked their tickets directly through SIA may also contact their local SIA reservation teams. Customers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to contact their agents for assistance.

SIA shares fell S$0.14 or 1.9 per cent to close at S$7.20 on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei drifts lower as investors await Bank of Japan meeting

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei stocks index opened higher but immediately drifted lower on Monday, as investors waited...

Mar 16, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount...

Mar 16, 2020 07:39 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan says will strive to maintain smooth market functioning

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will strive to maintain smooth market functioning even though no specific country, region...

Mar 16, 2020 07:08 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia's RBA to provide banking system with extra cash

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank will provide the banking system with extra liquidity through its market operations...

Mar 16, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

RBNZ governor says not expecting negative interest rates at this point

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's central bank governor said the bank was not contemplating negative interest rates at this...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.