Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is proposing to issue up to S$850 million in the principal amount of bonds, convertible into new ordinary shares in the company's capital, it announced on Thursday night after market close.

The convertible bonds are proposed to be placed with institutional investors and other investors. HSBC has been appointed as the sole book runner and lead manager for the issue.

The S$850 million figure is an indicative size. The terms of the bonds, including the aggregate in principal amount to be issued, will be confirmed upon the pricing of the issue, after HSBC completes a book-building exercise.

Pricing was expected to come on or around Thursday, with SIA to make an announcement of the definitive terms afterwards.

SIA will apply to the SGX to list the convertible bonds and new shares. The issue of the bonds is conditional upon in-principle approval for their listing.

The closing date of the issue is expected to be on or about Dec 3. SIA expects to use the proceeds to fund operating cash flow, debt service and capital expenditure.

SIA said: "The financial effects of the issue will depend on the terms of the convertible bonds and be disclosed in the announcement to be issued by the company following the pricing of the issue."

Independent aviation analyst Brendan Sobie of Sobie Aviation said that SIA may have chosen to issue convertible bonds instead of activating its mandatory convertible bonds (MCB) programme because MCBs have relatively high yield rates.

"I see the MCB as a safety net if SIA is unable to secure new capital through other sources," he said. With SIA having been looking at options for improving liquidity, the convertible bonds issue could be followed by other moves in the next few months, he added.

"SIA's financial health is relatively strong, particularly when compared to virtually any other airline group in the region," he said, adding that with the new bonds issue and potential other moves to boost liquidity, "SIA is making sure they have more than enough to weather the storm and be in a strong position once we are out of this awful crisis".

The national carrier's shares closed up 2 Singapore cents or 0.51 per cent at S$3.94 on Thursday, before the news.