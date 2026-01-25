The Business Times

Singapore Airlines, Scoot avoiding airspace over Iraq, Red Sea amid US-Iran tensions

This does not have a significant impact on SIA’s operations, says the group

Published Sun, Jan 25, 2026
    • SIA says that SIA and Scoot do not fly over Iranian airspace, and that its top priority is the safety of their customers and staff.
    [SINGAPORE]  Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have avoided the airspace of Iraq and the Red Sea as a precautionary measure amid tensions between the US and Iran.

    This does not have a significant impact on its operations, said an SIA Group spokesperson in a reply to The Straits Times on Saturday (Jan 24).

    The spokesperson added that SIA and Scoot do not fly over Iranian airspace, and that its top priority is the safety of their customers and staff.

    “The SIA Group will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East, and will adjust our flight paths as needed,” the spokesperson said.

    Flights to and over several countries in the Middle East have been affected by tensions between the US and Iran, which could extend across the Persian Gulf.

    Earlier on Jan 23, Air France and Dutch carrier KLM paused flights to several destinations in the region, including Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv.

    Air France later resumed its Dubai service on Jan 24, but said that it was “monitoring developments” in the region “to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security”.

    Last week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency also advised airlines to avoid Iran’s airspace. This comes after threats of US attacks that have put the Islamic republic on its guard. THE STRAITS TIMES

