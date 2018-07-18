You are here

Singapore Airlines to add 4th daily flight to Tokyo's Haneda; A380 to service Osaka route

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 12:04 PM
In a bid to meet growing travel demand between Singapore and Japan, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will add a fourth daily service to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from Dec 28 and operate the Airbus A380 on its Osaka route from Oct 28, 2018 to March 30, 2019.
IN a bid to meet growing travel demand between Singapore and Japan, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will add a fourth daily service to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from Dec 28 and operate the Airbus A380 on its Osaka route from Oct 28, 2018 to March 30, 2019.

Singapore's national carrier said on Wednesday that the additional flight to Haneda Airport, which will be operated by the airline's Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, will increase SIA’s daily services to the Japanese capital to six per day, including two daily flights to Narita Airport. The move will add over 1,800 seats per week on the route.

Flight SQ630 will depart Singapore at 5.25pm Singapore time and arrive at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport at 1am. The SQ639 return flight will depart from Haneda Airport at 2.30am and arrive in Singapore at 9.15am.

With the addition of the A380, the world's largest commerical airliner, SIA will add over 720 seats per week on the Singapore-Osaka route, where its two daily services are currently being operated by its Boeing 787-10 fleet.

Flight SQ618 will depart Singapore at 130am and arrive in Osaka at 845am. The return flight SQ619 will depart Osaka at 11am and arrive in Singapore at 5.10pm.

With the new service to Haneda Airport, the SIA Group will operate a combined 105 weekly services between Singapore and Japan. This includes regional subsidiary SilkAir's three weekly services to Hiroshima and low-cost subsidiary subsidiary Scoot's 11 weekly services to Osaka, four weekly services to Sapporo and 17 weekly services to Tokyo’s Narita Airport.

The new flights are subject to regulatory approvals and tickets will be made available for sale progressively through the various distribution channels, SIA said.

SIA shares were trading S$0.06 or 0.6 per cent lower at S$10.69 at 11.55am.

